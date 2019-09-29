Speech to Text for WWII Veteran honored for service

be bestowed on me." france is recognizing a wabash valley world war 2 veteran for his service during the war. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. world war 2 veteran jimmie h. royer is from terre haute. today... hundreds gathered for an official presentation -- honoring him with france's highest distinction new for you at 10.. news 10's dominic miranda was at today's ceremony. he has more from royer on what this award means to him. on ca} this was a moving ceremony. a representative of france's government was here to award jimmie royer with the legion of honor medal -- frances highest distinction. but -- that was not all the world war two veteran received. hundreds came out to celebrate... and show royer what he meansto his country. pk} "it just blows my mind.. i'll tell ya.. i never in my wildest dreams dream of anything like this happening to me." it was a packed house at american legion post 346 to honor veteran jimmie h royer. royer was recognized for his role in the liberation of france during world war two. he was awarded frances highest level of distinction -- the legion of honor medal. royer learned of the honor when he got a fed-ex package on his doorstep months ago. his reaction. . . "i fell over.{laugh} i could not believe it." but this award was not all for royer. mayor duke bennett proclaimed september 29th as jimmie royer day in terre haute. he was also given a plate to signify the purple heart he was previously awared. the consul general of france to the midwest was at the ceremony to present royer with his legion of honor medal. he says it sends a powerful message to express the gratitude of the enitre french nation. "this generation risked everything for the freedom that we enjoy today. freedom is not free. without the sacrifice of mr. royer and his comrades france would no longer be a free independent country." it was a special day of celebration for jimmie royer. he was overcome with joy and emotion about the many who came to celebrate. "it's just an amazing thing that happened in my life and i'm here to partake of it. i'm so thankful." on ca} there were smiles... laughs... and tears throughout the ceremony. one thing is for sure. . jimmie royer and those who came to celebrate will never forget this experience and the sacrifices he made for the world. back to you.