Sunday Morning Weather 9/29

A few pockets of sprinkles, with the potential for a few breaks of sunshine developing later in the day. Then, get ready for summer heat.

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 9:04 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2019 9:41 AM
Posted By: Eric Stidman

here is a live look from downtown terre haute this morning. photojournalist jaren west is capturing this video for us. you can see... wx today a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. east southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 69. south southeast wind around 5 mph. monday mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. south wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. wx today a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. east southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 69. south southeast wind around 5 mph. monday mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. south wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. a fast-wx today a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. east southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 69. south southeast wind around 5 mph. monday mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. south wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high
Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
