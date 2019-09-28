Speech to Text for Relay4Autism

has not yet been announced. folks gathered in terre haute for another good cause today. the autism society of indiana held the 3rd annual relay for autism. it was at indiana state university. the goal is to provide education about autism. local providers from the terre haute autism community were at the relay. organizers say it's also an opportunity to bring local families together for an afternoon of fun. a balloon artist and games were just a few activities for kids. news 10 met a local terre haute student who was volunteering at the event. "everybody knows somebody with autism or has heard of somebody.// i think it's important for our community to come together with people with autism and people who are family members