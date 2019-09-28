Speech to Text for Race for the Cure

foundation. in other heath news.. a crowd of pink flooded the parking lot at the meadows shopping center in terre haute today. it was all for the 24th annual "susan g. komen race for the cure." the event features the pink parade... which honors breast cancer survivors. the walk draws in survivors of one year... to those who beat cancer more than forty years ago. a 100-yard dash for kids was also part of the fun. terre haute resident amy price says she's been going to this event for years. she has one piece of advice she'd like to share with the community. "get your mammograms, i can't stress that enough. go, go, go. if you think something is wrong, you need to go." the wabash valley group set a valley group the wabash the wabash valley group set a fundraising goal of a hundred thousand dollars. according to the race website... more than 84-thousand dollars has been raised. this year's event