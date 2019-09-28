Clear

Color Run promotes Type 1 Diabetes awareness

Color Run promotes Type 1 Diabetes awareness

Posted: Sep 28, 2019
Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:24 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

a local family is working to raise awarness of a disease that many people battle every day. in tonight's health alert.. a color run was held earlier today to accomplish that goal. braylon mcconnaughey is a student here in terre haute. earlier this year... he found out he had type one diabetes. he almost died before getting the diagnosis. now... his family is sharing his story to raise awareness about the disease. that's why they held the color run at his elementary school. folks of all ages participated in the event. braylon's mother says people often confuse type one and type two diabetes. "type one there's no cure. you have to have insulin every single day everything you eat you have to have an insulin shot, and there's a 24 hour acting that you get every evening, so braylon can get up to 12 shots a day." all of the money raised from the color run will benefit the
