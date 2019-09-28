Clear

Covered with Love Diaper Drive

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 11:22 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

at today's event. diaper need awareness week is coming to a close... but not before the community stepped up to help local famillies. the organization -- covered with love -- held its second annual "stuff the truck diaper drive" today. the goal was to raise awareness and collect donations for families who need help providing clean diapers to their babies. the organization is located inside the meadows shopping center. organizers say the cost buying diapers can add up... and they're happy to help those familes in need. "babies need this. every baby deserves to have a clean dry, diaper. every baby deserves healthy start to life., so i just feel like we need to be there to show families that we care about what they're going through and we care about their baby." so far this year... covered with love has handed out more than 30-thousand diapers to
