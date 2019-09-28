Speech to Text for Mary Heller Cornhole Tournament

located at 2-09 south 11th street. folks in terre haute had a little friendly competition to support needy animals. charlies pub and grub was the site of a cornhole tournament this afternoon to benefit the terre haute humane society. 17- teams battled it out. the event was in honor of mary heller. she lost her battle with ovarian cancer three years ago. heller was an animal lover. that's why her family wanted to give back in her honor. now the money raised will be put to good use. "the money is going towards our heartworm fund. it costs us roughly 350 dollars per dog to treat, so just with the people who signed up to play cornhole, that's covering one dog." there was also a silent auction