Fireman Waterball Tournament

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 11:20 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:20 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Fireman Waterball Tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

duggar ballpark. bushels of fun can be had at the cory apple festival this weekend. all your favorite attractions are back... but local firefighters are bringing a new tradition to town. this year... there was a "fireman waterball tournament." firefighters had to try and push a ball toward the other team with hoses from the fire trucks. clay city... center point... and cory fire departments stopped by the festival. first responders say this is a great way to get to know people from other local departments. "it's fun for the departments to work together you know on something more fun than emergencies on scene. it's fun to get all the guys and girls out and do something fun once and awhile." this was the first time firefighters have done this and they say they hope to do it again next year. tomorrow is the last day of the
