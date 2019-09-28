Clear

Civil War Days

Civil War Days

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 11:19 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

at the vigo county conservation club. you can experience for yourself what it would have been like to live during the civil war thanks to re-enactments happening this weekend. the first ever "civil war days" is happening in duggar, indiana. the goal is to give people an idea of what life would have been like back in the 18-60's -- during the civil war. the event started today. folks got the chance to experience history throigh live music and food. civil war days is also a kick start to the duggar coal fest which starts tomorrow. if you couldn't make it today... you can head out to catch more reenactments tomorrow. that's from 9am to 4pm at the
