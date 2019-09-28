Speech to Text for Gathering of People Powwow

and gavel. it's a celebration of life and what connects us. the 24th annual steve witt memorial gathering of people powwow is this weekend. tribes from across the valley come to this event each year to connect and honor their heritage. native american culture and history is depicted through song and dance... traditional regalia... and homes. many people say this is an important event because it gives them the opportunity to pass on skills and stories. "we have a lot of native american heritage and culture in this area that people don't even realize. // it's more about the dancing and the comridery and getting together and just celebrating our heritage." the powwow continues sunday with gates opening at 7am. admission is 5-dollars. it is happening