Speech to Text for Casey, Illinois breaks six new records

casey, illinois is well known for it's larger than life objects... but now the city can add six more attractions to it's lict of record breakers. there was a measuring ceremony this morning. a representative of the guiness work record book was there to see if 8 new attractions could make the cut. it turns out -- 6 of the 8 attractions are the largest of their kind in the world! this means casey is now home to "12" of the world's largest items. news 10 spoke to one man who worked to add to the world record book. this is what he had to say... "we've all put efforts in to make these world records just to bring life back to our town, and try to spark some entrepreneurship, and it has. people have fixed up buildings and trying to redevelop parts of the downtown to where we can come up with some stores and stuff." items measured today include the world's largest twizzle spoon... barber shop poll... golf club... key... teeter-totter...