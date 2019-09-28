Clear

Casey, Illinois breaks six new records

Casey, Illinois breaks six new records

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 11:17 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:17 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Casey, Illinois breaks six new records

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

casey, illinois is well known for it's larger than life objects... but now the city can add six more attractions to it's lict of record breakers. there was a measuring ceremony this morning. a representative of the guiness work record book was there to see if 8 new attractions could make the cut. it turns out -- 6 of the 8 attractions are the largest of their kind in the world! this means casey is now home to "12" of the world's largest items. news 10 spoke to one man who worked to add to the world record book. this is what he had to say... "we've all put efforts in to make these world records just to bring life back to our town, and try to spark some entrepreneurship, and it has. people have fixed up buildings and trying to redevelop parts of the downtown to where we can come up with some stores and stuff." items measured today include the world's largest twizzle spoon... barber shop poll... golf club... key... teeter-totter...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Warming Up
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Relay4Autism

Image

Race for the Cure

Image

Color Run promotes Type 1 Diabetes awareness

Image

Covered with Love Diaper Drive

Image

Mary Heller Cornhole Tournament

Image

Swope Downtown Challenge

Image

Fireman Waterball Tournament

Image

Civil War Days

Image

Gathering of People Powwow

Image

Casey, Illinois breaks six new records

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say