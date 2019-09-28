Speech to Text for Segment One In The Zone

good evening and welcome to in the zone... and welcome good evening and welcome to in the zone... hope everyone is comfortable at home...maybe have your pj's on.....a drink and some food on hand and i know you're ready to see how the night in high school football played out in the wabash valley.... sports 10 is ready to recap all the action... we had first place up for grabs in the wic......county bragging rights in knox county between vincennes lincoln and north knox.... unbeaten parke heritage in action and lots of football from the land of lincoln... terre haute north was trying to pickup their first conference indiana wn of the season... to get that done they would have to knock off columbus north for the first time since 2013.... the patriots were at home against the bulldogs... terre haute north down seven-nothing, but moving the football....jace russell takes the snap and picks up a big chunk of yards into columbus north territory....i like when the ball is in his hands, he's a playmaker... russell then rolls out and finds deven stillwell....that helps setup a field goal for the patriots... they make it.....patriots trailed 14-3 at the break.... they north defense didn't play bad tonight, they made some plays...jazz brown with the help of others drops the columbus running back for a loss.... third quarter....north still in the game down just 11, but matt gauer gets hit when he throws....bulldogs with the int deep in patriots territory.... columbus north didn't have to march far for their next score...damon edwards punches it in from short yardage... columbus north wins 21-3.....terre haute north have dropped four straight... terre haute south bounced back from their first loss of the season in a big way tonight... the braves went on the road and won 49-21 at bedford north lawrence... south rushed for 363 yards in the game....running back allen haire went for 178 on the ground and two scores... the braves are now five and one, its their best start since 2014.... last week north daviess suffered their first loss of the season in a heartbreaking 7-6 defeat at west vigo. things didn't get any easier for the cougars this week as they had to prepare for linton. the red hot miners have won four straight, which is their their longest winning streak since they won it all back in 2016. coach oliver and his miners hosted the cougars at the roy. 2nd qtr, misdirection hand off to lance dyer and he does the rest. check out this studder step and go. that's a burst of speed right there. miners lead 34-0. later in the 2nd, north daviess trying to get something going through the air but d-rob, devyn robertson puts an end to that thought with this pick. miners back on offense. next linton possession, goodman with the pass in the flat to cash howard. cash breaks the first tackle then it's all speed from there as he motors down the sidelines for the touchdown. miners up big in this one. final seconds of the 1st half, cougars going for it on a 4th and goal because, why not. and dj owens beats everyone to the pylon for the first nd touchdown of the night. but linton was simply too much for the north daviess in this one as the miners win 48-14 and extend their win streak to five straight. still ahead, first place in the wic was on the line tonight, we got highlights from northview, sullivan and west vigo coming up.... and we'll let you know if parke heritage could remain unbeaten... that's coming your way when in the