ITZ Pt 3 9-27-19

to in the welcome back welcome back to in the zone.... north knox was not only looking for their fifth straight win, but a victory over vincennes lincoln for just the second time since 1985..... the warriors hosted the alices.... vincennes driving but eric vickers force a pass into coverage, its tipped and picked off by reece hammelman....that north knox defense is really good... alices moving the ball again....vickers no fear, right back attacking through the air.....he finds favian hernandez who brings it in at the north knox 14 yard line... rae haislip finishes the drive....the vincennes lincoln star back takes the tosses and finds his way into the endzone....six-nothing guys in green...haislip rushed for 130 yards... vincennes goes for a little trickeration on the extra point....they fake it but north knox doesn't fall for it....holtman doades with the interception... north knox ball...hammelman fires to troy nolan who makes a juggling catch first down warriors... they appeared to be in business....later in drive hammelman shows off his arm...he goes deep to doades who makes the td catch....but wait it was called back because of a penalty...those points taken off the board were huge.... because north knox falls by a touchdown... vincennnes lincoln wins 12-6...the alices snap their four game losing streak and put an end to the warriors four-game winning streak... sports 10 dominic miranda made his first visit this year to casey-westfield to catch the warriors....dom joins us now with the action... thanks rick... after dropping their first two games of the season casey has responded with back to back wins, including a big one last week... where warriors handed flora their first loss of the season... casey was looking to stretch their winning streak to three straight, they hosted robinson... but robinson wasn't having any of that. . we pick this one up 7 to nothing.. the maroons early. in the second quarter robinson on fourth down. freshman q-b wes jackson tosses it out to his reciever dylan york and he gets the first down. . and some! jackson can do it with his legs too. next play. jackson keeps it. look at him just bolt his way out of trouble and he.. is. . gone. 30 yards for the touchdown. getting some love from his teammates and why not. robinson up 13 to nothing. the warriors tried to get something going near the end of the half. but this wont help. . storm washburn fumbles this bubble route and its recovered by robinson's levi dicerkson. . . nice play and a couple of great names there. robinson took the 13 nothing lead into halftime and never looked back. they win on the road in casey tonight with a final of 20 to nothing. both teams head into next week two and three. elsewhere in the lic....olney visited marshall coming in with only 1 loss on the season. marshall was trying to get above 500 coming in with a record of 2 and 2. we pick this one up with olney leading 20 to 6 to start the second half. after marshall forced a turnover the play before.. lion quarterback luke cook throws across the middle but it's intercepted by olney's quinn miller. he does a little dance and tried to get down tonight and i can tell you why. this was just one of his four picks on the night. wow. moving on. olney missed a field goal try and that gave the lions some momentum heading to the fourth down 14. this will help. luke cook heaves it deep and it is hauled in by jacob shaffner! just absolutely randy mossed the poor defender on that play. that's not all though folks check this play out. cook is scrambling. . almost brought down but he gets the pass off tipped. . . and caught in the endzone by serik mason wow what a play. unfortunately those fireworks fizzled out for marshall. olney wins this one at the lion den 30 to 18. they imrpove to 4 and 1 on the year while marshall drops to 2 and 3. that wraps up my time in illinois tonight. always a fun time. back to you marty. we're taking a break from football because we had an incredible vollyeball match in the wabash valley tonight as two number one ranked teams faced each other... 2a, number one barr-reeve visited 1a, top ranked loogootee.... huge crowd on hand for this rivarly matchup, shout out to kerri boyd for helping us out with these highlights. early in set one anna ballengee with the kill for the vikings. later in the set, great setup at the front of the net for addison ainscough. barr-reeve making a comeback 20-14. loogootee trying to hold off the vikings as lions sophmore kylie vanhoy comes up with a kill of her own. loogootee leads 22-17 but the lady vikings would come back to win the first set and go on to win in straight sets 3-0 over the lady lions. time now for the sports 10 spirit award for tonight, which is sponsored by riddell national bank. south vermillion fans terre haute north fans west vigo fans sports 10 smashes of the night..... linton's cash howard with the goal line tackle.