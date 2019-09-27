Speech to Text for ITZ Pt 2 9-27-19

welcome back to in the zone.... its been no secret if you want to win the wic you have to go through northview.. many thought that might not happy this year after they graduated one of their most successful senior classes ever, but here we are in week six of the season and tonight the knights were playing for first place in the wic west division.... the knights traveled to the unbeaten north putnam cougars.... first offensive play of the knight for northview korbin allen rips off a 20-yard run while carry several north put defenders...knights would have to punt though.... northview's defense is really good...parker jordan tips the ball to himself and returns it for the pick-six....nice play parker....northview up seven-nothing... north putnam would answer with 21 straight points....maverick summers was tossing tds all over the place.... but againt the knights defense steps up....maverick got a little to greedy and braxton sampson reads this pass perfectly...how about this another pick-six for the knights.... northview rallies from 14 points down at the half to win 50-35..... the knights move to three and ohh in the wic and take over sole possesion of first place in the west division... 2-3 sullivan needed a win at greencastle tonight to get back to the five hundred mark... third quarter, arrows facing third and long....karter vernelson throws it right in the bread basket for kevin figg who races 61 yards to the house....sullivan 21-nothing... arrows defense was awesome....they get to the greencastle qb.....jackson shake with the sack.... jake skinner was great rushing the football for the arrows...he picks up 21 yards...he went for 111 on the ground... same drive...skinner works his way in from 17 yards out to give the arrows a four score advantage... sullivan wins 35-7.....arrows pick up their first wic win... sports 10's dominic miranda also took in some wic action, what you got for us dom..... west vigo was going for their fifth win of the season....a victory tonight would give the vikings a five and one mark, it'd be their best start since 2010.... west vigo hosted south putnam and it was packed at jay barrett field. viking country was rocking but not for very long. second possession for south putnam. . sophomore matthew goodpaster keeps his legs going and punches it in from the 1 yard line to put the eagles up 8 to nothing early. now in the second quarter its 4th down for south putt. . doesn't matter. . . junior quarterback riley stone rolls to his right and connects with his receiver hayden switzer. get off me! switzer breaks free and is off to the races. he goes 34 yards for the touchdown, . . 15 nothing eagles. west vigo tried to get something moving. after converting on a fake punt. . senior qb dane andrews drops back but is.. picked off! check out that i-n-t by garrison bock! west vigo fought back but south putnam gets a big road win in w-i-c play. each team goes into week 6 with a 4 and 2 record. i'll be back with a couple games from illinois. for now. . . back to you marty. thanks dom, up in parke county, parke heritage holds the bragging rights as the only unbeaten football team in the wabash valley. tonight the five and ohh wolves traveled to south vermillion. 1st qtr, seth bollinger receives the handoff and carries a host of wildcats with him for the first down. next play, let the guy who got ya there finish it off as bollinger punches it in for the wolves. 14-0 parke heritage. wildcats looking to answer as anthony garzolini connects with peyton hawkins and hawkins runs in completely untouched for the touchdown. south vermillion trails 14-7. next series for parke heritage, it's the wolves version of brissett to hilton as logan white connects with austin petrillo for the long touchdown. wolves in charge 22-7. parke heritage remains unbeaten on the season as the wolves beat south vermillion in this one 46-27. still to come we have highlights from north knox, casey-westfield and marshall. and we have something different for you...a huge volleyball match between barr-reeve and logootee... in the zone will be right back...