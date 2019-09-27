Clear

Friday Late Forecast

Friday Late Forecast

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 10:28 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Friday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the club. boys and girls club members in terre haute are working with some pretty cool technology. they are working with robots! its part of the new robotics program. it's a partnership between the boys and girls club and purdue extension. the goal is to open their eyes to future career paths or opportunities the community offers. 20 kids are involved in the program... they are coding and building the robots. those in the program say they are getting a lot out of it. "i feel like its new and you get to work on it and get a partner and maybe make a new friend. and you get to work on it and like learn how to work together and stuff like that." this was that." this was week three of the eight week program. once this session is closed... another one will be offered to
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Breezy and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Building and coding: 20 Wabash Valley kids take part in robotics program

Image

Vigo County YMCA receives colorful upgrade

Image

Custodian arrested after suspected meth found in Parke County middle school bathroom

Image

Hey Kevin 9-27

Image

Honeybee Festival underway in Paris

Image

Group holds its annual golf outing to support 14th and Chestnut Community Center

Image

Here's your chance to eat some pancakes while helping local kids

Image

ATF agent talks to Vincennes University about active shooters

Image

Hamilton Center working to become a certified gambling addiction service provider

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say