Speech to Text for Building and coding: 20 Wabash Valley kids take part in robotics program

in the club. boys and girls club members in terre haute are working with some pretty cool technology. they are working with robots! its part of the new robotics program. it's a partnership between the boys and girls club and purdue extension. the goal is to open their eyes to future career paths or opportunities the community offers. 20 kids are involved in the program... they are coding and building the robots. those in the program say they are getting a lot out of it. "i feel like its new and you get to work on it and get a partner and maybe make a new friend. and you get to work on it and like learn how to work together and stuff like that." this was that." this was week three of the eight week program. once this session is closed... another one will be offered to