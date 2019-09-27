Speech to Text for Vigo County YMCA receives colorful upgrade

dealer. the vigo the vigo county y-m-c-a is getting a colorful upgrade.. members of the terre haute south key club are painting it! they key club is a service- oriented organization for students. the "y" was looking for volunteers to help paint and refurbish the building. 18 students volunteered for the project. club members say they are thrilled to be a part of it. "i've always wanted to make some kind of impact on people. and i love art so much. art classes are so.. i know they are everyones favorite because they are so easy. but i've genuinly loved art for so long and its so clue to come and do something that so many kids in the future will see. " each student must serve 40 hours a