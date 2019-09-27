Speech to Text for Custodian arrested after suspected meth found in Parke County middle school bathroom

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good evening to you and thanks for joining us.. news 10 has learned a parke county, indiana woman has been arrested.. that's after sheriff's deputies found drugs in a school bathroom.. its new for you tonight at 10... the parke county sheriff's offices says it happened this morning at parke heritage middle school.. they arrested this woman.. lisa jones in connection. jones is a custodian at the school. police say they received a call about meth inside a staff bathroom.. during the investigation... they searched jones' vehicle. that's where they say they found meth and drug paraphernalia. jones now faces 2 counts of possession of meth on school property.. and possesion of paraphernalia