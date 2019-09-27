Speech to Text for Honeybee Festival underway in Paris

through sunday. festivals continue this weekend across this wabash valley. the annual honeybee festival is underway in paris, illinois. as always, you can expect a number of musical performances, craft and food vendors, a car show and more. the parade is scheduled for 11 a-m on saturday. organizers say this year the parade route will begin on the north side of paris high school. that's at main and madison. the parade will then finish a block sooner at washington street and central avenue. "there are a lot of excellent volunteers in the community that come together to make it happen. like any other small town, the festival is a big deal for us. it provides a nice sense of community for everybody living in paris and in the local area and it's just a great way to bring everybody together." you can find more information about the festival on our website. that's w-t-h-i