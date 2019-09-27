Speech to Text for Group holds its annual golf outing to support 14th and Chestnut Community Center

scholarship. golf enthusiasts around the wabash valley tee'd off for a good cause. the 14th and chestnut community center held its annual golf outing today. it raises money and awareness for the center. the 14th and chestnut community center dedicates itself to serving local children. this includes running an after school program. there's also a pantry open to the community. "it always seems like god comes in at the right time and provides for us what we need when we need it. faith is a huge part of what our center is all about and that's weaved into what we do for the children and the communities that we serve." the center also runs several other programs. they include a clothes closet, computer lab and a support