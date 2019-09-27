Speech to Text for ATF agent talks to Vincennes University about active shooters

nathaniel seed is a law enforcement student at vincennes university. he's one of many students who have grown up dealing with the possiblity of school shootings. "i think in today's society it's something that everybody kind of worries about. it's just one of those new things that comes up so it makes people kind of nervous when they hear about all that stuff. am i safe at this school? is this going to happen where i am at." for seed and students like him they looked to former student james soper for answers friday afternoon. "the chance of that happening is very slim. a very small percentage of people will encounter an active assailant. so it's mainly about the preparedness. for people to have an understanding of what they need to do." soper is a vincennes university alumni. he is also a special agent with the atf. soper says if you're met with an active shooting there are three steps to follow. "that is avoid the situation, deny them access, or defend yourself if you come face to face with that attacker." soper says he hopes today's discussion will help to prepare the commuity. "we can talk about gilroy california, el paso, and dayton. those were three mass murders that happened in one week. all spread out throughout this country. and so again it can happen anywhere." seed says he has confidence in vincennes university to be ready for the worst. "i trust in my professors, i trust in the training of all the law enforcement officals, and you really got to support those guys for all the work that they do. to make it safe here." in vincennes, gary brian news 10.