Hamilton Center working to become a certified gambling addiction service provider

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

10 staffers at a local mental health facility will soon have a new certification to treat gambling addiction. the hamilton center in terre haute says it's partnering with the division of mental health and addiction to get this certification the center has always provided counseling for people with gambling issues.. but this new certification will help counselors work with people with no insurance or private insurance. the news comes as a push for a casino is on vigo county's radar. news 10 asked if this certification is related a potential new casino. 15:01:18,06 "natasha: no, we've been providing gambling services already. tony k: but this extra accreditation or this extra being named.... natasha: the extra accreditation is so we can serve more individuals" the hamilton center has also partnered with the "indiana problem gambling association" to provide scholarships for the staffers who
