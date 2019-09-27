Speech to Text for Terre Haute's Veterans Day Parade officially back on

community members and veteran orginizations have rallied together to make sure terre haute has a veterans day parade this year. good evening and thank you for joining us. earlier this week we told you there was a scare that terre haute wasn't going to have a veterans day parade. but after today -- we can officially say it will be happening! news 10's sarah lehman spoke with multiple veterans organizations who are helping make sure the parade happens. she joins us now live on wabash avenue with more on the efforts to keep this tradition alive. lack of help... funding... and interest were the reasons we were told the veterans day parade would be cancelled this year. but after we broke the story on monday -- the tradition willcontinue to march down wabash avenue and through terre haute. "i couldn't ask for anything better." clifford stephens has been organizing the veterans day parade for many years now. this year -- he says -- because of many things the parade would be cancelled. but -- veterans around the county and many others in the community say they won't let that happen! "you know i know when i was a kid i lov d seening the military and the veterans in the parade and i think that should continue." friday morning a group met to discuss the veterans day parade. they say having the parade is not only tradition -- it's the least the communtiy can do to pay respects to those who have fought for our freedom. " we will never forget our fellow veterans what they've done for us. some have given the ultimate sacrifice to allow us to continue to live free and there's no greater way to honor them then with this parade." of course -- they need organizations to participate in the parade and volunteers to help them out! if you would like to do either of those things i've linked you to more information on our website. that's wthi tv dot com. reporting live in downtown terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10. back to you.