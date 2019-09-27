Speech to Text for Tour de Koman finishes 100-mile bike ride in Terre Haute, with special guest Reggie Miller

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... a very special bike ride took place in indiana today and finished right here in terre haute... the tour de komen ride to support breast cancer started just north of indy in fishers this morning and ended this afternoon in terre haute... hundreds gathered to show their support to the 50 bikers that included former pacers great and nba hall of famer reggie miller.... terre haute mayor duke bennett delcared october breast cancer awareness month... overall the group biked 100 miles, in hopes of raising one hunedred thousand dollars... organizer and terre haute native kyle vannoni and reggie said this whole thing was for everyone who's ever been impacted by breast cancer...