Speech to Text for Reflecting back on 50 years of the Cory Apple Festival

it's a big it's a big weekend in cory, indiana. the community is celebrating "50"-years of the "cory apple festival". the festival features "3"-days of activities.. starting today. news 10's "tilly marlatt" went to cory to learn what has kept the festival going.. year after year. <the first cory apple festival was first held in 1970. the goal was to help maintain the former school grounds after it closed. since then, the school building has been demolished. but, the festival lives on. now, it's supporting the cory volunteer fire department and first responders. volunteer fireman dwight ludwig says the support is greatly appreciated. "fifty years is a long time and we've just been really blessed with people who do not have anything to gain they just want to keep the fire department alive which is really important." organizers say approximately 15,000 people attend the three-day event each year. mindy seymour reflects back on the very first festival. "it started out very small, nothing like it is today, and it's just grown tremendously over the years." seymour was the very first cory apple festival princess. that's one of the events, along with the food and parade, that has remained constant over the years. "there are a lot of people involved today who were involved with the very first one, so i think that has a lot to do with why it's still here." a paul bunyon lumberjack show is a special feature for this year. one community member made a quilt to pay tribute to the milestone. "the whole community pitches in its three days where we work really hard and everybody comes together and helps to put it on and we raise all the funds we need for the year to operate the fire department." a big feat for a small community. reporting from cory, indiana, i'm tilly marlatt, news 10. the fun runs news 10. tilly marlatt, news 10. the fun runs through sunday. you