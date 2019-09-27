Clear

Reflecting back on 50 years of the Cory Apple Festival

Reflecting back on 50 years of the Cory Apple Festival

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 5:32 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2019 5:32 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Reflecting back on 50 years of the Cory Apple Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a big it's a big weekend in cory, indiana. the community is celebrating "50"-years of the "cory apple festival". the festival features "3"-days of activities.. starting today. news 10's "tilly marlatt" went to cory to learn what has kept the festival going.. year after year. <the first cory apple festival was first held in 1970. the goal was to help maintain the former school grounds after it closed. since then, the school building has been demolished. but, the festival lives on. now, it's supporting the cory volunteer fire department and first responders. volunteer fireman dwight ludwig says the support is greatly appreciated. "fifty years is a long time and we've just been really blessed with people who do not have anything to gain they just want to keep the fire department alive which is really important." organizers say approximately 15,000 people attend the three-day event each year. mindy seymour reflects back on the very first festival. "it started out very small, nothing like it is today, and it's just grown tremendously over the years." seymour was the very first cory apple festival princess. that's one of the events, along with the food and parade, that has remained constant over the years. "there are a lot of people involved today who were involved with the very first one, so i think that has a lot to do with why it's still here." a paul bunyon lumberjack show is a special feature for this year. one community member made a quilt to pay tribute to the milestone. "the whole community pitches in its three days where we work really hard and everybody comes together and helps to put it on and we raise all the funds we need for the year to operate the fire department." a big feat for a small community. reporting from cory, indiana, i'm tilly marlatt, news 10. the fun runs news 10. tilly marlatt, news 10. the fun runs through sunday. you
Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Breezy and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-27

Image

Honeybee Festival underway in Paris

Image

Group holds its annual golf outing to support 14th and Chestnut Community Center

Image

Here's your chance to eat some pancakes while helping local kids

Image

ATF agent talks to Vincennes University about active shooters

Image

Hamilton Center working to become a certified gambling addiction service provider

Image

Terre Haute's Veterans Day Parade officially back on

Image

Tour de Koman finishes 100-mile bike ride in Terre Haute, with special guest Reggie Miller

Image

Reflecting back on 50 years of the Cory Apple Festival

Image

Friday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say