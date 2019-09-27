Speech to Text for Friday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. partly cloudy, with a low around 69. south wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. saturday partly sunny, with a high near 87. southwest wind around 7 mph. saturday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. east wind 3 to 5 mph. tonight a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. partly cloudy, with a low around 69. south wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. saturday partly sunny, with a high near 87. southwest wind around 7 mph. saturday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. east wind 3 to 5 mph. tonight a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. partly cloudy, with a low around 69. south wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. saturday partly sunny, with a high near 87. southwest wind around 7 mph. saturday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. east wind 3 to 5 mph. tonight a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. partly cloudy, with a low around 69. south wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. saturday partly sunny, with a high near 87. southwest wind around 7 mph. saturday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. east tonight a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. partly cloudy, with a low around 69. south wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. saturday partly sunny, with a high near 87. southwest wind around 7 mph. saturday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. east wind 3 to 5