Speech to Text for Brazil kids take part in career day

and welding. college go week is coming to a close in the hoosier state. forest park elementary school -- in clay county -- organized a career day. it offered a final lesson for students who have been talking about their future careers all week. students heard from people in various professions... from law enforcment... to healthcare... journalism... and the trades. mavery bridgewaters says, "they enjoy just seeing what's available that they don't even think about other than school and home and their regular activities so they've really enjoyed it and they ask for it every year." career day organizers say they are thankful for the community