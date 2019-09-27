Speech to Text for Wabash Valley students put their knowledge to the test in Cob and Cog competition

wabash valley high school students put their knowledge to the test today. ivy tech community college in terre haute hosted the annual cob and cog. if you're wondering what that means -- i asked. cob represents agriculture... and cog represents a gear used in tecnology and engineering. "7"-hundred students competed in various contests.. like this one. this is the "chain reaction" competition. students used hot glue... popsicle sticks... and cardboard to create an apparatus that takes a ping pong ball from one location to another.. in the longest amount of time. john rosene, ivy tech ag. program chair, says, "it provides them an opportunity to use what they've learned in school and apply it to a problem or a project. it also does this in a competitive environment so it makes it fun." there were several other contests like soil judging... a quiz bowl...