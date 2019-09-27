Drought Monitor update

Clear

we've been we've been talking temperatures a lot lately. one thing we need more of though, is rain. storm team 10's chris piper is live, and he's here to tell us what the new drought monitor looks like. kevin, every week the drought monitor gets updated. so far this month, at our tv station we've only recorded a little more than 1 point 2 inches of rain. the united states drought monitor gets updated every thursday. as of yesterday, here's what it looks like. most of indiana is into the first level. that's the bright yellow you see, which is called "abnormally dry". the tan color you see in a few places. is the next level. that's called "moderate drought". directly in the wabash valley, we're just barely into that first category. many of us are still not considered in a drought, although things are extremely dry. stay tuned, at six, i'll take a look at the bigger picture and show you a "2"-state view of both indiana and illinois. reporting live in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10.
