Speech to Text for Indiana State Police holds annual inspection at Putnamville post

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

website. that's w-t-h-i t-v dot com. indiana state police held its annual inspection at the putnamville post today. "81"-troopers were personally examined from their uniform, cars, equipment, and firearms. all to ensure everything is clean.. and in working order. news 10 is told today's inspection went