Speech to Text for Workers wanted for 2020 Census

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you hear something. work is well underway for the 20-20 census. in fact.. you may have already had an encounter with a worker. census workers are in the process of confirming addresses. this is just "1"-phase in the data collection process. in today's safety alert.. if you unsure if an individual is with the census, there are ways you can check. ask to see the individual's badge. the badge should have the individual's name and photo.. as well as a watermark from the u-s commerce department. "tim swarens" with the u-s census bureau says it's important for people to feel secure. "we want them to feel secure. we want them to know that their personal information is kept secret by law." to learn more about the 20-20 census.. head on over to our