All You Need to Know for Friday

many in the valley will gather today to remember the life of a political guru. monday night chuck hanley passed away. hanley was a terre haute leader and former city clerk. today a visitation will be held to remember his life. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the callahan and hughes funeral home she has more on the services and how his life impacted many in the valley. jon today is a day of remembrance, and from those i spoke with, his life is one that will never be forgotten. in just a few hours this funeral home will have several people remembering hanley's life and impact on the valley. hanley began his term as terre haute city clerk back in 1983. he retired more than 30 years later just last year due to personal reasons. those who i spoke with say "quote" he may be gone but he won't be forgotten. again, the visitiation will take place here and will go on from 4 pm to 8 pm. reporting live from funeral home, jordan kudisch, news 10.

a terre haute man has been found guilty of murder. clarence bell jr. guilty will be sentenced november fourth for the murder of ray rose. he died in 2018 after being shot in the head. a judge dismissed a charge for obstruction of justice before the jury began deliberation.

vigo county police are still actively looking for gregg shepherd. he's the inmate who was mistakenly released. we're told the sheriff's office did an extensive internal review to find out how it happened. they blame paperwork that was "not" filled out properly. sheriff john plasse says since the incident they've changed operating procedures. If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of gregg shepherd call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.

a half dozen indiana conservation officers from around the state will continue some very important training today here in vigo county. indiana's specialized public safety dive team is taking part in the training at a lake near blue hole. this week marks the 5th week of their six weeks of training. officials say public safety divers are called-out to recover bodies, vehicles, evidence, and more from bodies of water.

at this hour the 50th annual cory apple festival is now underway! it kicked off about an hour ago with the fireman's pancake breakfast. also this weekend - there will be a car show and the paul bunyon lumberjack show. and of course lots of apple-themed dishes. it all wraps up sunday with a parade. all of the proceeds will benefit the cory volunteer fire department. more information about the festival is on our website. that's wthitv.com.