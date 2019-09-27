Clear

Remembering the life of a Terre Haute leader who touched many hearts in the valley

Caring, funny, and loving are just a few words some use to describe the life of one Terre Haute Leader. Monday, former City Clerk Chuck Hanley passed away and many are still mourning his loss. Friday evening a visitation service will be held.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 8:06 AM
Updated: Sep 27, 2019 8:06 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Remembering the life of a Terre Haute leader who touched many hearts in the valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cloudy, still warm. high: 87 many in the community are still mourning the loss of a "terre haute" leader. monday night.. former city clerk.. "chuck hanley" passed away. today.. a visitation will be held at the callahan and hughes funeral home to honor his life. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the funeral home. she has more on the services..and how his life impacted many in the valley. caring...loving...and funny.. those are some of the words people used to describe hanley. many in the valley say he may have passed away... but his memory will never fade. hanley passed away at 75-years-old. during his time... he began his term as terre haute city clerk back in 19-83. he retired more than "30"-years later... just last year... due to personal reasons. many.. have told me that his life touched many hearts in the valley. "julie jividen" is just one of many that have felt it firsthand.. and are mourning his loss. she says it feels like she lost more than a friend. "it's kind of hard for me to do this interview because i feel like i lost my father all over.// like i said he was just a wonderful all together man that is dearly dearly going to be missed." again, the visitiation will again, the again, the visitiation will take place here... and will go on from 4 pm to 8 pm. reporting live from funeral home, jordan kudisch,
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 59°
Sunny and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Remembering the life of a Terre Haute leader who touched many hearts in the valley

Image

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Slight chance of isolated showers. High: 86°

Image

Cornhole tournament set to help Terre Haute Humane Society

Image

Organizers get ready to kick off 50th Cory Apple Festival

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Crime Stoppers: Shoe thief at Academy Sports

Image

INBiz Roadshow looks to help small business owners

Image

Group gathers to help families cope with loss

Image

"I saw a need..." Drama Therapy is helping a lot of people in the Wabash Valley

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say