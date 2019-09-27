Speech to Text for Remembering the life of a Terre Haute leader who touched many hearts in the valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cloudy, still warm. high: 87 many in the community are still mourning the loss of a "terre haute" leader. monday night.. former city clerk.. "chuck hanley" passed away. today.. a visitation will be held at the callahan and hughes funeral home to honor his life. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the funeral home. she has more on the services..and how his life impacted many in the valley. caring...loving...and funny.. those are some of the words people used to describe hanley. many in the valley say he may have passed away... but his memory will never fade. hanley passed away at 75-years-old. during his time... he began his term as terre haute city clerk back in 19-83. he retired more than "30"-years later... just last year... due to personal reasons. many.. have told me that his life touched many hearts in the valley. "julie jividen" is just one of many that have felt it firsthand.. and are mourning his loss. she says it feels like she lost more than a friend. "it's kind of hard for me to do this interview because i feel like i lost my father all over.// like i said he was just a wonderful all together man that is dearly dearly going to be missed." again, the visitiation will again, the again, the visitiation will take place here... and will go on from 4 pm to 8 pm. reporting live from funeral home, jordan kudisch,