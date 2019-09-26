Speech to Text for Cornhole tournament set to help Terre Haute Humane Society

dot com. also this weekend... you have a chance to play some games... while supporting a local organization. its for the first ever "mary heller cornhole tournament". the tournament benefits the terre haute humane society.. it's in memory of "mary heller" she lost her battle to ovarian cancer three years ago. her daughters toni and tammy are putting on the event in her memory.. "she loved animals.. she had a lot of grandkitties and granddogs. animals were her passion. so we thought this would be a good way to honor her and help out a good cause." the tournament is happening saturday at charlie's pub and grub in terre haute.. it starts at 2 p.m... registration is at 1. its 10 dollars a person.. there will be a silent auction