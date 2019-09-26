Speech to Text for Organizers get ready to kick off 50th Cory Apple Festival

tomorrow begins a big weekend in cory, indiana. the community is celebrating the 50th cory apple festival. the event kicks off at 6 a-m tomorrow with the fireman's pancake breakfast. there are so many things in store for your family. there will be a carshow and the paul bunyon lumberjack show. and of course lots of apple-themed dishes. it all wraps up sunday with a parade. all of the proceeds will benefit the cory volunteer fire department. more information about the festival is on our website. that's w-t-h-i tv