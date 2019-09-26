Speech to Text for Thursday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the vigo county sheriff's office is searching for a suspect in a theft.. they say it happened at a retail store on the terre haute's south side.. sheriff john plasse has more about the suspect they are searching for in tonights crime stoppers report.. this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. detectives are needing your help identifying this individual. please take a look at these images. on september 13th, a white male subject, thin build, wearing black clothing and red or orange shoes entered academy sports on south us hwy 41. the subject walked to the shoe section, took between 2 and 4 pairs, and then exited the store out the back exit. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john plasse.