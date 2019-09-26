Speech to Text for INBiz Roadshow looks to help small business owners

the secretary of state's office is traveling in west central indiana this week.. its for the "inbiz roadshow" "inbiz" is a resource for business owners. it helps them register and manage businesses while making sure they falls in line with state laws and regulations. representatives were in terre haute today to spread the word on the new inbiz portal. there will be two more shows tomorrow. the first is at 9 am at the clinton public library in clinton. there will be another at noon in the sullivan civic center in sullivan. it is