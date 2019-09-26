Clear

Group gathers to help families cope with loss

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 11:17 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

butt clean up in the near future. losing a child is one of the hardest things for a family to experience.. a local organization has stepped in to help those families cope with the loss. tonight was the annual "walk to remember children". it was followed by a candle lighting. its hosted by the "compassionate friends of the wabash valley". the organization helps to support the family through the loss of a child. dozens gathered at collett park in terre haute to remember and share their stories. "face to face you can get your emotions out better. online, there is no one there to hug you. face to face there is." this was the last year for this walk. organizers say the wabash valley chapter is closing because of low participation. the resource will still be available online. we've linked you to the website at wthi tv dot com.
