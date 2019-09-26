Speech to Text for "I saw a need..." Drama Therapy is helping a lot of people in the Wabash Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

team 10. "and say this chair is today is the worst day i have ever had." that was just a small glimpse at what's called "drama therapy". it's the first of its kind in the wabash valley.. it's not your typical therapy session. creative counseling creative counseling uses drama...acting...and theatre to help it's patients with how they're feeling. news 10's sarah lehman met with the owner and head therapist today. she joins us now live with more on how this special counseling is helping local people. patrece...rondrell... you said it! it's not your typical counseling or therapy session. i got a little taste of what drama thereapy is all about tod y. take a look! "because i saw a need" a new spin on therapy. "oh very different" called drama therapy. "we use our body we move a whole lot more than just sit here and talk and tell me about your problems which most people don't want to do anyway." theresa white wears many hats when it comes to counseling and therapy. one of those is a certified drama thearpist...one out of four in the state of indiana. she noticed that the typical therapy session wasn't really working for a lot of her clients. "and i was like what can we do to help our children who have autism or adhd or they just struggle. people -- even adults we struggle just verbalizing what's happening. but they really want the help they just don't know how to get past that barrier. so i decided lets find something and i realized that the arts is -- people come out of their shell" it can be something as simple as asking someone what color their mood is. "(sarah) if i was a color right now what would i be? uh i would probably say yellow! (theresa) what color would you be christine (christine) 'the first color that came to mind was orange.{theres} okay and one reason why you're orange.? christin} just because i think it's a nice day outside and there's a good vibe today." white says the strides she has made with some of her clients is something she could have never seen were it not for drama therapy. and she says it's for everyone! "it's a therapy that does role play of your own roles in your life. each of us have hats that we wear so it gives a chance for us to explore where we are and where we wanna go and anyone can do that." now, this coming sunday right here in this building white is going to be holding a launch party at 6;30. you can come out and see for yourself what all she does here and if it could benefit you or your family. reporting live in downtown terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you. news 10 back sarah lehman news 10 back to you.