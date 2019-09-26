Clear

ISU Women

Sycamore start practice

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 8:39 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 8:39 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

welcome back... the indiana state women's basketball team has 30 practices before they open their season at kansas on november seventh... the sycamores hit the court today for their first official practice for the 2019-2020 season.... isu has 14 new players, it's the most for any d1 school in the nation.... isu has suffered through four straight losing seasons.....seco nd year head coach vicki hall said she's focused on changing the attitude of her program... <we're setting the cultural to the program. huge into what we're trying to do. that's why we went out and started a new. want to set the right foundation. that's everything about what we're doing right now.>
