Hospital begins offering mental health first aid courses

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 6:31 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

richland county has seen a spike in suicides in the last four months. now hospital leaders are working to fight the increase. news 10 bureau chief gary brian explains how mental health first aid could help. pk} "at most jobs there is a first aid kit in case of emergencies. but what about first aid for mental health? well that's a question that carle richland memorial hospital is hoping to answer." leslie shan has worked in mental health all her life. however since the beginning of the year she has begun teaching mental health first aid in richland county. "i not only get to share what i am passionate about but i get to teach while i'm doing that." in order to get the word out shan is taking those teachings out in the community. "it's designed for businesses, it's designed for schools, it's designed for people who just work in the community. people who work with people." during the courses shan teaches how to deal with mental illness and provide organizations action plans. "we first want to assess for risk of suicide and harm, we want to listen non judgementally, we want to give reasurance, and we want to encourage appropriate help." by the end of the training shan hopes to help eliminate the stigma of having a mental health issue. "people have negative thoughts about mental health and it's our job as mental health first aiders to kind of discuss that with people. and let them know that it's ok to have a mental illness, that treatment is available." "for organizations interested in the mental health first aid, we've put their contact information on our website at wthitv.com. just click on this story. in olney, gary brian news 10." >
