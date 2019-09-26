Speech to Text for New boutique opens in downtown Terre Haute

goes a long way. a dream that's been turned into a reality. there's a new boutique in downtown terre haute. and today there was a ribbon cutting. it's called "it was all a dream" owners of the store say it offers a "homey" feeling. it sells women's clothing. but they even customize neat bow ties for men. owners say they want to bring a unique and urban style to the downtown area. "this community was developing and we wanted to offer something. /// this allows us to contribute and to be a blessing so we just hope people receive that and want to contribute and be a blessing to us as well" the store is right off of 7th and walnut. it's hours are from 11am to 8pm