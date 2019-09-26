Speech to Text for Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 donates nearly $15,000 to MDA

place. the terre haute firefighters at local 7-58 donated to a great cause today. they donated more than 14 thousand dollars to the muscular dystrophy association. this money goes to research and treatments. respresentatives for "m-d-a" say terre haute is always one of their top ten fundraising groups. their support and this money