Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 donates nearly $15,000 to MDA

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 6:27 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 donates nearly $15,000 to MDA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

place. the terre haute firefighters at local 7-58 donated to a great cause today. they donated more than 14 thousand dollars to the muscular dystrophy association. this money goes to research and treatments. respresentatives for "m-d-a" say terre haute is always one of their top ten fundraising groups. their support and this money
