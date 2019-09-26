Speech to Text for Wabash Valley kids explore the Wabash River

you. a group of wabash valley children can call themselves conquerers of the mighty wabash tonight. it's after a river expedition earlier today. 8th grade vigo county 4-h'ers took the trip. the sullivan county soil and water conservation district put it on. students started at a drop off point in the wabash in hutsonville illinois. from there, they rafted all the way to merom bluff park in sullivan county. organizers tell us this trip is a community effort. it takes several volunteers and sponsors. but they say it's worth it to educate the children. "we have so many people who are so passionate about doing this educational event. they want the kids to know about the wabash river. they want them to get on the wabash river and want them to have this experience." this is the 19th year for the