Speech to Text for Tobacco Free Task Force fighting to end smoking on ISU's campus

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a group on indiana state university's campus is working to end smoking. it's called the "tobacco free task force". it's a movement lead by both staff and students. one student who's involved says the fight for her is personal. she told us a smoke free campus means a healither environment overall. news 10's richard solomon joins us now live from isu. he shares more on why one student is fighting so hard to make sure her campus is smoke free. olivia teague told me she's tired of seeing students vape on campus. her fight against tobacco hits home for her. but she told me it starts with her to make sure vaping ends. pk} it's the worst news olivia teague has ever heard... "my grandmother passed away from cancer because she smoke cigarettes, that's a controllable things so she made those decisions to smoke" but she's using that tragedy in her life as motivation. teague is spending her senior year at indiana state fighting to end smoking on campus. she's working with the tobacco free task force. it's made up of mutiple students and staff. the goal of the group is to make the campus a non smoking environment. teague says it's time for people to wake up... "tobacco companies target lqbtq+ population as well as the black community and that's evident on our campus. you're choosing to give yourself cancer" the group actively holds panels explaining the dangers of using tobacco products. they even plan to give over 1 thousand "quit kit" bags like this.. the bags are filled with resources to help people stop smoking like sugar free gum or info for the indiana quit line. "tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death" katie lugar is the assistant director of the student programming and leadership on campus. and a member of the task force. lugar believes many will benefit from the campus being smoke free. "largely students are supportive. we really want to make sure we're promoting the health and well and well being of everyone who comes into contact with indiana state university " teague says this is only the beginning to ending a nationwide health risk. "it's your health as well as this is the time for change like if there's going to be change made this is the time to do it especially in college" the group is planning another cigarette butt clean up in the near future. reporting on isu's campus im news 10's richard solomon back to