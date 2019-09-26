Speech to Text for Fall Season Outlook

the fall the fall season is officially underway. with these cooler days we've had, you may be wondering if these temperatures will stick around. storm team 10's chris piper is live right now with the answer. kevin, ive done some digging. i've looked at both national weather service, and the climate prediction center. here's what they have to say. to recap, the one month outlook is saying we have equal chances of being above or below average. when we look at the three month, it looks quite a bit different. for october through december, right now things are looking like the entire united states is trending toward warmer than average. now remember, this is a very long term predcition. things could very easily change, but right now mother nature is saying warmer than average for the fall season. storm team 10 will continue to monitor this, especially since we'll be hoping for those cooler fall temperatures to move in. for now, reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10.