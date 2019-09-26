Speech to Text for Vigo County Jail release procedures 6:00

the vigo county sheriff's office is working to improve protocol after it mistakenly released an inmate from jail. good evening and thanks for joining us. tonight the vigo county sheriff's office is explaining the results of an extensive review. the review highlights exactly what led up to the mistaken release of inmate gregg shepherd. authorities wrongly released him from prison a few weeks ago. they are still looking for shepherd. news 10's dominic miranda spoke with the vigo county sheriff just hours after the internal review came down. he joins us now live with more on how officials plan to keep this from happening again. the sheriff's office takes full responsibility for what happened. sheriff john plasse told me... his team did a comprehensive report of their process in dealing with inmates. as a result. . they've already made improvements to their system to prevent this from happening. sheriff plasse says it all started when a worker didn't fill out a release form correctly. that mistake led to gregg shepherd being released from jail. plasse says things are in place to keep that from happening now. inmate's information will now go through second and third layers of approval in their system. first.. . they will compare the paperwork filled out after the inmate's court date with their online records to make sure it is the same. then. . a third person will review the release forms to make sure everything is in order. plasse says this will eliminate any confusion. overall. . sheriff plasse says he is happy with the steps they have made. he's confident this mistake won't happen again. "i think what we've got in place now will prevent this from ever occuring again. i'm fairly confident that the steps we have taken will result in no one else being released in this way." being released no one else being released in this way." as a result of their internal review.. they also discovered that employees felt rushed and overwhelmed during the process of releasing an inmate. this wasn't the problem in this case... but plasse says they are also doing things to help workers in that process. back to you. back to you.