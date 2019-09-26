Clear
Second-graders take part in 'Mini Pioneer Days'

in "this education alert"... vigo county 2nd graders are taking "a step back in time this week"! "fowler park" is hosting field trips "at pioneer village". "each day".. "students" visit different log-cabins that have hands-on lessons. you can see them enjoying their day in this video! they get to learn "about special skills", "food", "music", and "schooling from that time period". this is one of many activites "the vigo county education foundation" helps to make possible. coming-up for you tonight at "6"-o'clock.. we'll explain. how today's fun.. ties into
