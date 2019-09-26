Speech to Text for Conservation officer divers train near Blue Hole in Vigo County

to you. ///////// a half-dozen "indiana conservation officers" "from around the state".. continue their training today. "the officers" are in week-"5" of their "6"-week "public safety dive rescue specialist school". we caught-up with them "at a lake near blue hole" in vigo county. "officials say".. "public safety divers" are called-out to recover bodies, vehicles, evidence, and more from the water. that's why "extensive training" is so important. //////// /////// "putting them through various underwater environments, um, teaching them how to do blackwater, full-face masks, dry suits, uh, communications and trying to give them the skills they need to survive in an underwater environment." /////// "the specialized public safety dive team" has been around since