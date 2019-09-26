Speech to Text for Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

4th. "2"-terre haute police k-9s are being remembered "for their service to the community". k-9s "diesel" and "luca" recently passed away after more than a decade on the job "protecting their human handlers". "news 10" told you "earlier today" about what these dogs were able to accomplish. new for you now at "5"... news 10's "heather good".. explains more.. "from today's moving memorial service". //////// susie... a special service for k-9s diesel and luca was held this morning at cross tabernacle church. a small group gathered to recognize their dedication and sacrifice. ////// covered: "i pray, lord that you be with us here today and give us peace and joy as we assemble together to remember the lives of service that diesel and luca gave us and the city of terre haute and our community." terre haute police sergeant todd haller has spoken at many services over the years... but this service was especially difficult. sergeant todd haller says, "probably the toughest one i've ever done. i didn't want to do the service. i had another person lined up to do it but the lord spoke to me a couple days ago and said you're going to do it because that's your calling, that's your appointment." sergeant haller recently lost his partner of more than a decade -- k-9 diesel. another officer -- sergeant adam loudermilk -- is experiencing the same loss. his partner -- k-9 luca -- also died recently. haller says it's a loss every handler knows is coming. "you can't describe it. you can't simulate it. you have to let them see it." haller says his partner saved his life more times than he will ever know. he says he's holding on to the memories and the lessons. "everyone's appointed to an ending and this is the end every k-9 that serves for the terre haute police department or any other law enforcement agency across the nation." //////// //////// the nation." //////// both handlers are working with new k-9 partners who will serve the community like the k-9s before them. back